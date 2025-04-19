14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes sensational first-ball six on debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the first ball of his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 career for a six in the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The southpaw cleared the cover fence with ease off the bowling of Shardul Thakur to kickstart his career in exhilarating fashion.
Suryavanshi faced the fourth ball of RR's chase of 181 runs in Jaipur and showed no nerves while taking on Thakur. He became only the fourth Indian batter, and the 10th batter overall, after Aniket Choudhary for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Siddhesh Lad for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sameer Rizvi for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to hit the first ball of their IPL careers for a six.
Watch the video of the astonishing hit here.
Earlier in the day, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to feature in the IPL at the age of 14 years and 23 days after he was included in the matchday squad in place of the injured Sanju Samson. The southpaw came in as an Impact Player in RR's chase, replacing Sandeep Sharma.
The boy from Bihar was brought by RR for a sum of Rs 1.1 crore at the mega auction in November 2024.
Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni power LSG to 180 for 5 in 20 overs
Earlier, Aiden Markram's 66 off 45 balls and Ayush Badoni's 50 off 34 balls rescued LSG from a precarious position and took them to 180 for 5 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad added a final flourish to the innings with a 10-ball 30, that included four sixes in the last over off Sandeep Sharma.
Markram said that LSG had a score of 180 in their mind when they went out to bat. He added that the pitch got a bit slower as the innings progressed.
"Not too bad, to be honest. Was thinking 180 while we were out in the middle through the whole time, so chuffed that we got there at the end. Got a bit slower, slightly on the lower side as well. Often you can think 200 and big scores but I am happy with 180 and I feel we are in the game with that score," Markram told the broadcasters in the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.
At the time of writing, RR were 55 for no loss in five overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the crease.
