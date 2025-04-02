17 years on, history repeats itself as Ishant Sharma dismisses Rajat Patidar in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

In a remarkable turn of events, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, representing the Gujarat Titans (GT), recreated a piece of IPL history in the 14th match of the 2025 season, dismissing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar in his first over. The match is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2, a venue that has witnessed many unforgettable IPL moments.

In the seventh over of RCB’s innings, Ishant struck early, trapping Patidar in front for 12 runs off 12 balls with just the second delivery. This dismissal reminded fans of a historic moment from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, when Ishant, then playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), dismissed RCB’s captain Rahul Dravid with his very first ball in the first over.

That historic encounter, played at the same M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2008, saw KKR post a commanding total of 222/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to an explosive unbeaten knock of 158 from Brendon McCullum off 73 balls, which included 10 fours and 13 sixes.

In reply, Ishant struck on the very first ball of the second over, dismissing Dravid for just two runs. The Royal Challengers never recovered, collapsing to a mere 82 runs and losing by 140 runs. Ajit Agarkar played a key role for KKR, taking three wickets in the match.

Fast forward to 2025, and the 36-year-old Ishant Sharma continues to perform strongly in the tournament, having played in 112 matches and taken 93 wickets.

Fifty from Liam Livingstone guides RCB to a decent total in their IPL 2025 clash against GT

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got off to a rocky start, losing their top four batters early—Phil Salt (14), Virat Kohli (7), Devdutt Padikkal (4), and Rajat Patidar (12).

However, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone steadied the ship, adding 52 runs off 38 balls for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed for 33. Livingstone continued his strong innings, scoring 54 off 40 balls, and in the closing stages, Tim David chipped in with a quick 32 off 18 balls. RCB finished their 20 overs at 169/8. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for GT, claiming three wickets.

