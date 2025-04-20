"20 saal ho gaye, tere coach ko bhi jaanta hoon" - Virat Kohli's verbal exchange with Harpreet Brar goes viral in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli seemed to have had a fiery exchange with Punjab Kings' spinner Harpreet Brar during the IPL 2025 game on Sunday (April 20) in Mullanpur. In a video that surfaced on the social media platform X, the 36-year-old was heard telling the left-arm spinner that he even knows his coach and it's been 20 years.

Ad

Brar has a good record against the Royal Challengers and notably delivered a match-winning bowling performance against them in the 2021 edition where he dismissed Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to fashion a 34-run win for their side. Although Brar dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 61 to break a century stand with Kohli and finished with respectable figures of 4-0-27-1, he couldn't cause a game-changing damage for the hosts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The right-handed batter, who was at the non-striker's end told Brar:

"20 saal ho gaye, tere coach ko bhi jaanta hoon" (It's been 20 years, I even know your coach)

In the first innings, the former Royal Challengers' skipper made his presence felt in the field as well as he affected a run-out of Nehal Wadhera at a crucial juncture.

Virat Kohli aces Royal Challengers Bengaluru's run-chase with an unbeaten 73 in Mullanpur

Virat Kohli (Image Credits: IPL X)

The veteran cricketer showcased his class with the bat as he made an unbeaten 54-ball 73, helping the visiting side chase down a tricky 158 on a slow surface. Although Phil Salt departed in the first over for a single-figure score, the 103-run stand between the former captain and Padikkal laid the bedrock for a clinical run-chase.

Rajat Patidar perished for 12, while Jitesh Sharma struck the winning six to help the Royal Challengers win by seven wickets and as many balls to spare. RCB had notably lost to Shreyas Iyer's men at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this week but have successfully exacted revenge from them. Bengaluru have also now won all five of their away matches in IPL 2025 and lost everyone of them at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More