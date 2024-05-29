2012, 2014 or 2024? KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir picks his favorite IPL triumph [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir has picked the franchise's maiden IPL win in 2012 as his favorite among the team's three triumphs. The former KKR captain explained that the first win is not only special but gives the confidence that you can do it again.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL for the first time in 2012 when they beat Chennai Super Kings in the final by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing 191, KKR were guided home courtesy of opener Manvinder Bisla (89 off 48) and legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis (69 off 49). Gambhir was the captain of that team.

During an interaction on Sportskeeda's Match ki Baat, Gambhir was asked to pick his favorite IPL win from KKR three triumphs. He had no hesitation in choosing the team's maiden win in 2012.

"2012. Not just because I was the captain but because we had won for the first time," Gambhir said. "When you win the first time, you know what you need to do win an IPL final the next time. Until you win it for the first time, you always think of whether you can win it. Once you win it, you know that you can win it in the future as well," he added.

"After 2012, people’s outlook towards KKR also changed because we have become IPL champions," the current mentor of the team stated.

While KKR won their maiden title in 2012 in Chennai, they lifted the trophy for the third time at the same venue on Sunday, May 26.

No wonder memories came flooding back for captain-turned mentor Gambhir. Asked about his emotions after Venkatesh Iyer hitting the winning runs in the IPL 2024 final, the former India opener said:

"It was quite emotional and not just because we won the tournament. It was emotional because when we won for the first time that was also at Chepauk. I was captain when we won it. Six years later, returning to KKR and becoming mentor and winning the tournament at the same venue; lot of past memories.

"I don’t like to show a lot of emotions, but yeah there were feelings because I was returning to KKR after six years. It is very difficult to explain that nostalgic feeling,” the 42-year-old added.

KKR completely dominated the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bowling first, they held SRH to 113 before chasing down the target in 10.3 overs.

"The last get-together is very special" - Gambhir on celebrations after IPL 2024 win

Reflecting on the celebrations following KKR's IPL 2024 triumph, Gambhir said that the team had a get-together after every game but admitted that the last one was special and very emotional, especially because of the result.

"We used to have a get-together normally after every match. But yesterday’s (post-final) get-together was different. When you achieve your target, you have that feeling of being happy, satisfied and emotional. We went through a lot of emotions in the last two months - good times, bad times, frustration, and anger. All these emotions can only be felt in the dressing room," Gambhir said.

"The last get-together is very special and very emotional," the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor concluded.

While Mitchell Starc was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2-14 in the final, all-rounder Sunil Narine won the Most Valuable Player award for scoring 488 runs and claiming 17 wickets.

