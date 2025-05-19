"25 Cr finishers who never finished a single match"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS's win vs RR in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the encounter. With 17 points from 12 games, PBKS now occupy the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table and has qualified for the playoffs.

After opting to bat first, PBKS notched up a massive total of 219/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of magnificent knocks from Nehal Wadhera (70) and Shashank Singh (59*). Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets for the hosts with the ball after conceding 37 runs in the four-over spell.

In reply, RR got close as they reached 209/7, falling 11 runs short of the victory. Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40) provided a sensational start to them with a 76-run opening partnership in 4.5 overs. However, the middle-order failed to cash in and take their side home in the chase.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR provided entertainment for the fans on Sunday evening. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"25 Cr finishers who never finished a single match for their team. Jurel-Hetmyer, remember the names.." one post read.

"We have couple of experienced guys who should've taken more responsibility"- Sanju Samson after RR's loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"It kind of, we started off well. Six overs with 90 on the board, great start but couldn't capitalize that go on to win this. It was gettabel with the kind of wicket we had, it was a different wicket. With the power hitters in the team, we should've got the job done.

"It's a bit hard to nail it to one things, to be very honest, we should've got the job done at the end. We have couple of experienced guys who should've taken more responsibility. Lot of improvements for the next season surely. First priority is to win the next game, with the options available for us," Samson continued.

What were some of the defining moments during this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

