"50 for Jofra Archer, what a player!" - Fans erupt as MI speedster concedes 56 runs, ends up wicketless vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jofra Archer failed to deliver against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2023 game at the PCA Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. The speedster leaked 56 runs in his four overs, including a 27-run over, featuring three consecutive sixes, in the death.

For the uninitiated, injury-ridden Archer has so far played only four IPL games for MI, picking up just two wickets. This comes after MI retained the Barbados-born England international for Rs 8 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction despite him missing the entire 2022 season due to injury.

Fans on Twitter trolled Jofra Archer for leaking 50+ runs against PBKS as MI's bowling unit once again failed to deliver. One user dropped a sarcastic tweet that read:

"50 for Jofra Archer. What a player!"

Here are some more of the best Twitter reactions:

PHENOMENAL🔥💫 @Phenomenall___ I'm thinking about those clowns who used to think jofra Archer will win the match for Mumbai Indians

🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 I'm thinking about those clowns who used to think jofra Archer will win the match for Mumbai Indians🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭

The Divine Beard @Gerrardicted 27 runs from a Jofra Archer over. Unreal stuff. 27 runs from a Jofra Archer over. Unreal stuff.

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 50 for Jofra Archer on his comeback, and haters said he is finished 50 for Jofra Archer on his comeback, and haters said he is finished 😤

Mohit @mraina05 @Im__Arfan Jofra archer is just another umran malik at this point. @Im__Arfan Jofra archer is just another umran malik at this point. 💀

Sounder @itz_sounder Mi going for archer in auction will be one of the worst decisions Mi going for archer in auction will be one of the worst decisions

Harsh Singh @Harsh__16 🏻 Is Archer ka pair tokde baitha do wapis yeh injured hi sahi tha Is Archer ka pair tokde baitha do wapis yeh injured hi sahi tha🙏🏻

Archer, though, enjoyed a lot of success during his previous stint at the Rajasthan Royals from 2018 to 2020, picking up 46 wickets in 35 games at an economy rate of 7.13

Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma shine as PBKS set 215-run target for Jofra Archer's MI

Clinical batting performances from Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma helped Punjab Kings post 214/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Livingstone starred with the bat, scoring 82* off 42 balls, including four sixes and seven boundaries. Jitesh Sharma, too, remained unbeaten on 49 off 27 deliveries, including two sixes and five boundaries.

The duo shared an unbeaten 119-run partnership off just 52 balls for the fourth wicket.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan and Mathew Short also chipped in with 30 and 27 runs, respectively. The duo put on a 49-run partnership after Prabhsimran Singh (9) departed early.

Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 2/29, while Arshad Khan took a solitary wicket.

The onus will now be on the MI batters to chase down another 200+ target following their epic chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home on April 30.

