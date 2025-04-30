"A bottle loading for them"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's win against DC in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in the 48th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. As a result, KKR remained alive in the playoff race with nine points from 10 games, occupying the seventh position in the points table.
After being invited to bat, the Knight Riders notched up a daunting total of 204 for nine in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rinku Singh (36), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26), Sunil Narine (27), and Ajinkya Rahane (26). Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for the Capitals but proved costly as he conceded 43 runs in his four-over spell.
DC then fought hard in the chase but could only get to 190/9 at the end of the second innings. Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38) tried their best but could not take their side over the line. Sunil Narine stole the show with a brilliant three-wicket spell for KKR in the successful defense.
Tuesday night's IPL 2025 match between DC and KKR entertained the fans with engaging action. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.
Here are some of the best memes related to the game:
"I felt we were 15-20 runs short"- Ajinkya Rahane after KKR beat DC by 14 runs in IPL 2025 match in Delhi
At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reviewed his team's performance and said:
"The score was good but I felt we were 15-20 runs short. Narine bowled brilliantly and Anukul Roy supported him with Russel chipping in as well. Wanted to back him, didn't want to look too far ahead. Yeah I mean that's been the talk when we haven't done well. It's about taking confidence from this game and moving forward. Narine has been a champion bowler over the years in IPL."
"I am so lucky to have Narine and Varun as I can go to them whenever required. Narine is working hard on his batting in IPL, really happy for him. Dre is working hard on his bowling, he has been bowling good yorkers. He has been fantastic for us, whenever he has bowled for us this season, he has picked wickets," Rahane added.
What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS