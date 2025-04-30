"A bottle loading for them"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's win against DC in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in the 48th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. As a result, KKR remained alive in the playoff race with nine points from 10 games, occupying the seventh position in the points table.

Ad

After being invited to bat, the Knight Riders notched up a daunting total of 204 for nine in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rinku Singh (36), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26), Sunil Narine (27), and Ajinkya Rahane (26). Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for the Capitals but proved costly as he conceded 43 runs in his four-over spell.

DC then fought hard in the chase but could only get to 190/9 at the end of the second innings. Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38) tried their best but could not take their side over the line. Sunil Narine stole the show with a brilliant three-wicket spell for KKR in the successful defense.

Ad

Trending

Tuesday night's IPL 2025 match between DC and KKR entertained the fans with engaging action. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

"I felt we were 15-20 runs short"- Ajinkya Rahane after KKR beat DC by 14 runs in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reviewed his team's performance and said:

"The score was good but I felt we were 15-20 runs short. Narine bowled brilliantly and Anukul Roy supported him with Russel chipping in as well. Wanted to back him, didn't want to look too far ahead. Yeah I mean that's been the talk when we haven't done well. It's about taking confidence from this game and moving forward. Narine has been a champion bowler over the years in IPL."

Ad

"I am so lucky to have Narine and Varun as I can go to them whenever required. Narine is working hard on his batting in IPL, really happy for him. Dre is working hard on his bowling, he has been bowling good yorkers. He has been fantastic for us, whenever he has bowled for us this season, he has picked wickets," Rahane added.

Ad

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More