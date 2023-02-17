"A long wait over for Thala!"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI releases IPL 2023 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of IPL 2023 on Friday, February 17. The 16th season of the lucrative league will commence on March 31 with a high-octane clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ten teams will play 70 league matches across 12 venues over 52 days. The final match will take place on May 28. The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and the finals are yet to be disclosed.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Schedule



Save The Dates



Gear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 #TATAIPL 2023ScheduleSave The DatesGear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 📁 #TATAIPL 2023 👇 📂 Schedule 👇 📂 Save The DatesGear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 👏 https://t.co/za4J3b3qzc

Ten teams are divided into two groups in the league stage. Group A comprises Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans find themselves in Group B. After a couple of years, the teams will now once again play seven games at home and seven away like in the past.

IPL fans will be witnessing 18 doubleheaders in the upcoming season. The day games will commence at 3:30 PM IST, and the evening games will begin at 07:30 PM IST. The first of which will occur on April 1st when the Punjab Kings face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali in the afternoon, and the Lucknow Super Giants square off against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow during the evening.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will battle twice in the league phase on April 8 and May 6.

Fans react in anticipation after the announcement of IPL 2023 schedule

After the BCCI released the IPL 2023 schedule on Friday, fans received the news enthusiastically. The elated Indian cricket buffs started to express their anticipation for the onset of the league in March. They conveyed their reactions by sharing intriguing memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Bharbhuti ji @crickdevil Hardik Pandya when saw the IPL 2023 schedule that they won't face MI in the first match who is known for losing first match Hardik Pandya when saw the IPL 2023 schedule that they won't face MI in the first match who is known for losing first match😡 https://t.co/5mstuBQ0U6

MSD SUDHAR😻❤ @mersal_sudhar



Me saving money to buy a ticket for Chepauk game to see Thala playing in live for the first & last time



MAY 6

#IPL2023 Thala will retire after IPL 2023Me saving money to buy a ticket for Chepauk game to see Thala playing in live for the first & last timeMAY 6 @ChennaiIPL help me get ticket Thala will retire after IPL 2023Me saving money to buy a ticket for Chepauk game to see Thala playing in live for the first & last time MAY 6 @ChennaiIPL help me get ticket #IPL2023 https://t.co/7bT2FAwEza

Which team has the best chance of winning IPL 2023? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes