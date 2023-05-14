"A potential banana skin for Chennai" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a tough task ahead of them in their IPL 2023 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two sides will square off at Chepauk in Chennai in the evening game on Sunday, May 14. A win for the home team will guarantee them a playoff berth and simultaneously knock the visitors out of the tournament.

While previewing the CSK-KKR clash on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that a potential upset could be around the corner, reasoning:

"A potential banana skin for Chennai because if there is one team that can actually challenge them on that ground, that's Kolkata. Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and a bit of Nitish Rana, so you have got a lot of spin."

The former Indian opener pointed out that KKR have a formidable batting lineup apart from their potent spinners, explaining:

"In batting, you have got two overseas openers but after that Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, who is back in form. They are a proper team. They can even play Anukul Roy here. I feel you shouldn't take Kolkata lightly. Make a slightly good pitch on which a lot of runs can be scored."

Venkatesh Iyer (371), Rinku Singh (353) and Nitish Rana (348) are KKR's top run-getters in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Although Andre Russell has contributed just 218 runs thus far, he has seemed to be getting close to his best in the last few outings.

"Chennai are sorted" - Aakash Chopra says CSK don't have too many problems

CSK registered a 27-run win in their last game against the Delhi Capitals. [P/C:iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that the Chennai Super Kings are a well-rounded unit, Aakash Chopra expects the game to be a closer affair than the two teams' positions in the points table would suggest, stating:

"Chennai are sorted. They don't have too many problems, there is no area that needs to be fixed, but I feel this match will be much closer as opposed to a clash between a team at the second spot and the other in the bottom half of the table."

However, the reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that a win for CSK will seal their berth in the playoffs, observing:

"It seems the two teams' fortunes have been very different but this match could be a lot closer, that's what I feel. But then, may the best team win. If Chennai win, they will have a 'Q' in front of their name because your qualification is certain on 17 points."

MS Dhoni and Co. will climb atop the points table if they put it across Nitish Rana's side. A win in their final league phase game against the Delhi Capitals would then guarantee them a top-two finish and a spot in the Qualifier 1 at home.

