"A serious title contender" - Social media erupts as RCB claim thumping 7-wicket win over KKR in IPL 2025 opener 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, March 22. Bengaluru trumped the defending champions in their own backyard, Eden Gardens, to kick off their campaign in style.

Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first. Kolkata were off to a flying start, courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31) and Sunil Narine's (44 off 26) explosive knocks.

However, the Bengaluru bowlers turned things around towards the back end, ultimately restricting Kolkata to 174/8 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-29-3.

Bengaluru openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt shone with the bat in the run chase, scoring 59* off 36 and 56 off 31, respectively. Skipper Rajat Patidar also chipped in with a quick-fire cameo of 34 runs from 16 deliveries.

The side chased down the target in just 16.2 overs to claim two valuable points. Here's how some fans and former cricketers reacted to Bengaluru's stunning victory over Kolkata:

"Chased 175 in 16 overs RCB is RCB'ing," wrote a fan.

"That's a statement win from RCB against the defending champions. Brilliant start to the IPL," commented another.

"Congratulations to RCB for the emphatic win over KKR. Glad to hear the commentators finally say that RCB bowled well. The batting line up speaks for itself," chimed in yet another.

"Great win by RCB!! What a start!!! King Kohli as always so dependable....chase master," wrote a fan.

"RCB's first win—just a teaser! Picture abhi baaki hai… This will be RCB’s season," remarked a fan.

"Absolutely! RCB finally seems to have cracked the bowling puzzle this season. If they capitalize on this momentum, they’re a serious title contender. That first game was a statement win—clinical with both bat and ball! Can they make E SALA CUP NAMDE a reality this time," posted a fan.

Krunal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his splendid bowling exploits. He claimed the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh.

"It's a great opportunity for me to learn from him" - RCB skipper Rajat Patidar on playing alongside Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar was appointed as Bengaluru's new captain ahead of IPL 2025. After the side's victory over Kolkata, he said that he looks to learn from veteran batter Virat Kohli.

He remarked that having someone like Kohli in the dressing room was a big plus. Patidar said in the post-match presentation:

"It feels great when you have a player like Virat Kohli around you. It's a great opportunity for me to learn from him."

Patidar lauded Bengaluru spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma's wicket-taking mindset in the clash. Suyash was expensive but picked up the important wicket of Andre Russell. He added:

"We wanted Russell's wicket. Suyash was our main wicket-taking bowler and I didn't mind him conceding runs. All credit goes to Krunal and Suyash. They were more than 130 in 13 overs. It was really amazing to see their mindset of taking wickets."

Bengaluru will now take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

