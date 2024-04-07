"Aaj nahi chaapoge ' Kohli doesn't suit in the T20 World Cup squad' "- Top 10 funny Virat Kohli memes after his century in IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli received appreciation from the fans for his magnificent century in IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

It was a one-man show from Virat Kohli in the first innings of the contest after RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. On a sluggish surface, Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis struggled for his rhythm during his 44-run knock.

Virat Kohli looked in decent touch at the other end and anchored the innings well by mixing caution with aggression. He laid a strong foundation for the visiting side with a 125-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis.

Kohli then reached his eighth IPL century and ended with 113* (72) to help RCB reach 183/3 in 20 overs. Cameron Green failed to hit big in the last few overs, as he remained unbeaten on five runs after facing six balls. It dented the Bengaluru team's chances of scoring a few more runs.

Fans observed Virat Kohli's knock against RR and expressed their views by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Virat Kohli's century ended in vain as RR registered a 6-wicket win against RCB in IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler returned to form after a lean run in the last few matches with a match-winning century in this contest. He shepherded RR towards the target and took them over the line with a six in the final over. Buttler also completed his sixth IPL century with that hit.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We could have maximised towards the end but the way their spinners bowlers, it was staying low and getting difficult. Now in hindsight we feel we should have pushed a bit more towards the end. Obviously, Virat played really well towards the end. We had wickets in hand but me and Virat wanted to squeeze as much as we can as their were big boys were waiting in the dug out."

Du Plessis continued:

"A lot of balls were keeping low and it was easier against the pacers. There was moisture and this is what dew does. We were excellent in the first four overs but the one over from the spinner that went for 24 runs shifted the pressure back on us.

"When two right handers are there it's not the greatest of options going for off spin. We weren't good on the field. Not too worried about the catches, it's more about the intensity as a fielding group."

RCB will next face MI on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.