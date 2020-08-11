Aakash Chopra picks Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the world to bowl a Super Over

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opted for Jasprit Bumrah just ahead of Mitchell Starc as the bowler he would pick to bowl a Super Over for him. He reasoned that the Indian pacer's accuracy and unique bowling action make him special.

Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube channel, tried to pick the best bowler who would bowl a Super Over for him under all circumstances.

The reputed commentator first listed out Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Lasith Malinga as the five bowlers he would consider for the role while starting his analysis with the spinners.

While talking about Sunil Narine, Aakash Chopra recalled a maiden the West Indian had bowled in a Super Over, albeit on a pitch that was a rank turner.

"Sunil Narine has bowled a maiden in a Super Over. He was bowling and only Narine and the keeper were involved in the game. The one time the batsman connected, he was dismissed. So you may want him to bowl but that is an old incident. The pitch was an absolute minefield where the ball was turning a mile."

Aakash Chopra opined that with Sunil Narine not being that effective these days with his altered bowling action, he would not go with him, although the latter might come under slight consideration if there are two southpaws in front of him on a turning track.

"The action was also different at that time where he was able to deliver his off-spinners at a fast pace, which does not happen now. So, if the pitch is not that bad will you give the Super Over to him. If there are two left-handers in front who don't play spin well, you may consider but he is not the best option in the five I have chosen."

Aakash Chopra picked Rashid Khan above Narine to bowl the Super Over on a pitch assisting spin while questioning if the leg-spinner would be a good option against batsmen like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard or Andre Russell.

"Rashid Khan is a unique player. If the ball is turning and it is a difficult pitch, I would go with him. I would pick him above Narine. But will you give the ball to him in all scenarios, say if you have Kohli, Rohit, Pollard or Russell in front, would you go for a spinner."

The 42-year-old preferred Rashid Khan over Narine and Malinga but opted not to go for a spinner to bowl the Super Over considering that none of the teams entrust the responsibility of even the 20th over to them.

"He is definitely better than Narine and you might go for him ahead of Malinga currently but will he be ahead of Bumrah and Starc. No team gives the 20th over to a spinner, so why would you give the Super Over to him. I won't go with him either."

Aakash Chopra's pick among the three fast bowlers

Aakash Chopra opined that it was tough to choose between Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc

Aakash Chopra quipped that he would have gone with Lasith Malinga if the latter was in the prime of his career while adding that the Sri Lankan was still a potent threat.

"Lasith Malinga, the lion might have grown old but has not forgotten how to catch its prey. And if you see the earlier days, choosing anyone above Lasith Malinga would be an injustice."

While recollecting Malinga's slower delivery that won Mumbai Indians the 2019 IPL final, Aakash Chopra opted not to go for him ahead of Bumrah and Starc or even Rashid Khan.

"Although he won MI the 2019 IPL final with his slower one, he is not my choice right now ahead of Rashid, Bumrah and Starc. So, if I have such options I will not go to Malinga."

Referring to Mitchell Starc, Aakash Chopra highlighted the left-arm pacer's ability to deliver lethal yorkers with varying lines and from different angles.

"Mitchell Starc with his height and reverse swinging yorkers, he doesn't have to bowl slower ones or bouncers. He can put 6 yorkers right on the spot. He can bowl over the wicket or round the wicket, wide yorkers or on the body with pace and an odd ball that climbs on you from three-quarters length."

Aakash Chopra observed that it is very difficult to choose between the Australian and Jasprit Bumrah, with people's nationality probably defining their choice.

"If he is in form, I will go with him. Choosing between him and Bumrah is a very tough call. If you are Australian you will go with him, if you are Indian you will go with Bumrah."

While talking about Jasprit Bumrah, Aakash Chopra recalled the outstanding Super Over the Mumbai Indians pacer had bowled against Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

"Jasprit Bumrah, I remember a Super Over he had bowled against Gujarat Lions where they had Brendon McCullum and I think Dwayne Smith, one of the West Indian batsmen and they couldn't touch the ball with the bat. In between he bowled a no ball as well, despite that he was not hit for runs."

Aakash Chopra preferred Bumrah over Starc, with the Indian pacer being more accurate in his opinion apart from possessing a unique bowling action.

"Being an Indian and having seen him from close quarters, I will go with him. Jasprit Bumrah will be my pick ahead of Mitchell Starc because Starc may bowl a boundary ball once in a while but Bumrah with his accurate slower ones and yorkers and different style of action makes him special."

Aakash Chopra signed off by naming Jasprit Bumrah as his pick to bowl the Super Over amongst the five bowlers he had chosen.

"So I will go with Bumrah if I have these 5 options."

Jasprit Bumrah defended 11 runs in the Super Over against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch managed just two singles off the bat as Bumrah conceded only 6 runs including a bye and a leg bye.