Aakash Chopra picks KKR's probable 11 for IPL 2025, suggests an option without Sunil Narine as an opener

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He suggested two options, one without and the other with Sunil Narine as an opener.

KKR are the defending champions heading into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Narine played a crucial role as an opener in the franchise's title-winning run last season, finishing as their highest run-getter, amassing 488 runs at a strike rate of 180.74 in 14 innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener suggested a KKR playing XI with Ajinkya Rahane partnering Quinton de Kock at the top of the order.

"They will have two options. One will be to open with Ajju, with Quinton de Kock alongside him, which means you don't get Narine to open. You could play either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Manish Pandey at No. 3, and then Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Spencer Johnson," he said (12:55).

While observing that Vaibhav Arora or Anukul Roy could be used as an Impact Sub, Chopra named another XI with Narine as an opener.

"Vaibhav Arora is always available to you as an Impact Sub. If you wish, you can use Anukul Roy at times. However, there is another option as well where Ajinkya Rahane won't get to open. Then Sunil Narine can open with Quinton de Kock, Ajju at No. 3, Venky at No. 4 and then Rinku, Russell and Ramandeep," he observed.

"Then you go with Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anukul Roy/somebody else. This could also be an option. He (Rahane) will have to see how many overs he wants to give Venkatesh Iyer to bat, and how many overs he wants to bat himself," the former KKR player added.

Aakash Chopra's first probable KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Manish Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson

Aakash Chopra's other probable KKR XI: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy/someone else

"Go really hard right till the end with the bat" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's potential strategies in IPL 2025

Andre Russell (left) and Rinku Singh provide explosive might to KKR's middle order. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Kolkata Knight Riders' strategy in IPL 2025 might be to bat aggressively throughout their innings.

"Go really hard right till the end with the bat because you have a lot of ability to hit, and if you open with Sunil Narine, you have the license to thrill and just go for the kill. They do have the batting might. So I feel they will keep hitting continuously," he said.

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that KKR might want to prepare flat pitches at the Eden Gardens to make the most of their destructive batting and varied spin-bowling lineup.

"Win all your matches at home. The spin variety they have creates a difference in the end in batting-friendly conditions. So their strategy could be to play on flat pitches. The rise of Harshit Rana will help them. He has added another dimension to their bowling attack," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Ajinkya Rahane and company won't be able to defend their crown. He added that the three-time champions' first few games would decide whether they fly or crash this season.

