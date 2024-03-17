Aakash Chopra picks RCB's probable playing XI for IPL 2024, wants Cameron Green to play at No. 3

Aakash Chopra has picked the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. He urged the three-time finalists to bat Cameron Green at No. 3.

The Bengaluru-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023. Green, who was traded in from the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹17.50 crore, was one of their big-ticket acquisitions heading into this year's edition of the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore might have a dilemma while deciding Green's batting position.

"What can be their XI this time? Faf du Plessis is the captain. He will play and Virat Kohli will be there alongside him. The big question in their mind will be where to use Cameron Green. I am making the XI, I don't know the batting order," he said (4:10).

The former India opener reckons the Australian all-rounder should bat ahead of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell in the RCB lineup.

"I would say keep Cameron Green at No. 3, and Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell at Nos. 4 and 5 respectively. After that, you can keep Dinesh Karthik/Anuj Rawat. However, Dinesh Karthik, because it's his last season and you have this player with you as a proper finisher," Chopra observed.

Green smashed 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28 in 16 innings for MI in IPL 2023. However, he struggled slightly as a lower-middle-order batter and enjoyed greater success when he was moved up the order.

"You can get Vyshak Vijaykumar in the form of an Impact Player" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's potential bowling lineup

Vyshak Vjaykumar picked up nine wickets in seven games for RCB in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Karn Sharma as the only specialist spinner in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's potential playing XI and named seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar as an Impact Player candidate.

"They have another all-rounder in Manoj Bhandage. Then Karn Sharma, the leg-spinner, Lockie Ferguson, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj - that's the kind of lineup. You can get Vyshak Vijaykumar in the form of an Impact Player," he stated (4:45).

The renowned commentator feels either Anuj Rawat or Dinesh Karthik, whoever is not part of the original playing XI, can be used if a batting Impact Player is needed.

"If you want an Impact Player as a batter, you might have to use either Anuj Rawat or Dinesh Karthik. Anuj Rawat can actually be the Impact Player and they had used him like that as well," Chopra noted.

Chopra reckons RCB's strategy in IPL 2024 will be to score above-par totals so that their bowling weaknesses are not exposed. He added that their top four or five batters might have to bat through the entire 20 overs.

