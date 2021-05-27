Aakash Chopra picks 10 players who will benefit the most from the addition of 2 new IPL teams

Aakash Chopra has picked ten players who are likely to gain the most because of the addition of two new franchises from IPL 2022 onwards.

The BCCI reportedly intends to add two teams before the next edition of the IPL. This will open up opportunities for players who have had limited chances to show their wares of late.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Kuldeep Yadav as the player who is likely to benefit the most from the addition of two new IPL teams.

"The first name I am keeping in this list is Kuldeep Yadav. He has been there with KKR for so many years, has done exceedingly well in T20 cricket but is not getting the chances now. He might have asked KKR earlier also to release him as some other team might play him," said Chopra.

Chris Lynn, who has played just a solitary match for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 to date, was the former Indian player's next pick.

"The second name in my list is Chris Lynn. He has also not got too many opportunities. He was with KKR earlier where one year was not that good and after that went to Mumbai. Mumbai also played him a couple of matches and when Quinton de Kock was available, that was it, over and done," observed Chopra.

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson, who has not got a game for KKR in IPL 2021, also found mention in Aakash Chopra's list of players who could gain the most.

"The third name, again a Kolkata connection, is Lockie Ferguson. He is a runaway match-winner. He is a four-over bowler in T20 cricket, who can bowl the yorkers at the death, he also has a knuckle ball and a leg-cutter," added Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Blackcaps left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner as another player who could benefit a lot due to the addition of two new IPL teams.

"Next I have kept CSK's Mitchell Santner. He gives 3-4 overs with the ball and can play the big shots. He is an all-rounder kind of player who will give you a lot. He can get quite a few chances to play in some other franchise," said Chopra.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has failed to get a regular spot in the Delhi Capitals playing XI in the last two editions of the IPL, was the second Indian in Aakash Chopra's list.

"Another interesting name I am bringing here is Ajinkya Rahane. He has hit a century in the IPL, he also has the record of hitting 6 fours in an over, one of the three people who have done that and now suddenly he has been put in cold storage," pointed out Chopra.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 3941 runs at an average of 31.52 in the IPL. This includes two centuries and 28 fifties.

Aakash Chopra's list of five other players who could gain the most due to the addition of two new IPL teams

Sandeep Lamichhane has taken 13 wickets in nine IPL matches

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also found a mention in Aakash Chopra's list of players who might gain from the addition of two new IPL teams.

"After that, I am picking Sandeep Lamichhane. He does well in other T20 leagues but he is not getting a chance here at all. He was released by Delhi but no one bought him. Come the big auction, every team needs a leg-spinner and you will not get 10 Indians, even if you include two or three overseas," said Chopra.

The former KKR player feels Jason Roy could play the destructive opener's role in the IPL.

"Jason Roy, when the new franchises come, the ten teams will need 27-28 openers. So he will definitely be one of the openers. He will also smash the bowlers a lot if he goes to a franchise where the pitch is good," observed Chopra.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal was the third and final Indian picked by Aakash Chopra in this list.

"Shreyas Gopal, he is with Rajasthan but not getting the opportunities. He took 20-odd wickets one year but has not got consistent chances after that. Everyone needs a leg-spinner but when Rahul Tewatia was there, he was not being played," added Chopra.

That's a HATTRICK for Shreyas Gopal!! pic.twitter.com/aa4rfFp90v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2019

The 43-year-old reckons Joe Root could make his IPL debut and even be a captaincy candidate for one of the franchises.

"Another is Joe Root. It is possible he becomes the captain of one of the teams. I agree he is not a regular member of the England T20 team but he is a good player and you don't need all players who have a strike rate of 150 and he plays spin very well," opined Chopra.

Joe Root (in press) said "At some point in my career, I would like to be part of IPL - it is something I would love to experience". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2021

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert was Aakash Chopra's final pick in his list of ten players who could benefit the most from the expansion of the IPL.

"I am once again going with KKR. I am thinking about Tim Seifert. He is a mini McCullum, who plays the unconventional shots. He was with KKR but didn't get the chance to play but he is likely to get more chances when there are ten teams. He can keep as well and opens the batting," concluded Chopra.

Robin Uthappa, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Jayant Yadav are some of the other players who might get regular opportunities due to the addition of two new IPL teams.