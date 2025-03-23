SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head delivered with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The left-handed batter smashed a quickfire 67 runs off 31 balls at a stunning strike rate of 216.13, an innings laced with three sixes and nine boundaries.

This was Head's seventh fifty in the Indian T20 league. He also shared 45 and 95-run partnerships with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for the first and second wickets, respectively. He eventually holed out to Shimton Hetmyer at mid-off off Tushar Deshpande's bowling in the 10th over.

During his knock, Travis Head also completed 4,000 runs in his T20 career. The southpaw needed 64 runs to achieve the milestone.

The 31-year-old was equally brilliant last year. He amassed 567 runs in 15 innings, comprising one ton and four half-centuries in 2024 season. The swashbuckling opener will be keen to emulate his heroics in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Fans on X lauded Travis Head for his exploits for SRH in their opening game of the IPL 2025 campaign. One user wrote:

"Aate hi kaam suru kar diye (Started working as soon as he arrived)."

Another user wrote:

"Travis Head completed his half century in a very terrible manner. May God protect the RR bowlers."

A third user shared a meme. Take a look:

Here are a few more memes:

Travis Head and Ishan Kishan's fifties help SRH dominate RR in IPL 2025 clash

Half-centuries from Travis Head and Ishan Kishan helped SRH dominate RR in the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad.

At the time of writing, the SunRisers were 184/2 after 13.1 overs, with Kishan (65 off 29) and Nitish Reddy (19 off 10) at the crease.

It's worth mentioning that Riyan Parag is leading the Royals. The Assam skipper will continue to lead the Jaipur-based franchise in the next two games. Regular skipper Sanju Samson will play solely as a batter. He is yet to completely recover from the finger injury he sustained during the T20I series against England. The wicketkeeper-batter has yet to get a green light from BCCI.

