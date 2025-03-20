"Ab ki baar 400 paar"- Top 10 funny SRH memes ahead of IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday (March 23) with an afternoon match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH ended as runner-ups last season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

The SunRisers scripted history in IPL 2024 by scoring the highest-ever total in the league, 287/3, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They also scored 277/3 against MI and 266/7 against DC to become the first team to score more than 250 thrice in a single season.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma went on a carnage in the powerplay overs and gave blazing starts to SRH, while Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and others stepped up in the middle-order with aggressive knocks to power their side to massive totals.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the destructive batting unit assembled by SRH in action during the upcoming IPL 2025. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. One meme read:

"Ab ki baar 400 paar"

Complete schedule of SRH for IPL 2025 (All timings in IST)

March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

March 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Vizag, 3.30 pm

April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 7.30 pm

