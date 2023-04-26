“Ab naya story laaya hai” - Twitter erupts as Jofra Archer rubbishes report about him leaving for Belgium for surgery amid IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jofra Archer on Wednesday, April 26, apparently busted the fake news about him leaving for Belgium for elbow surgery amid the ongoing IPL 2023. This came a day after reports surfaced that the England cricketer traveled to meet a specialist when he missed four consecutive games for MI after their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Archer wrote on Twitter:

“Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Whoever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem.”

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Archer’s claim. One user dropped a sarcastic tweet that read:

“Ab naya story laaya hai (He's come up a new story).”

The 28-year-old has so far failed to deliver for MI with the ball. He took a solitary wicket in two games. He also missed the entire last season due to an injury despite being bought for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Archer, however, enjoys a brilliant track record in the IPL. He scalped 46 wickets in 35 games at an economy rate of 7.13 during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Jofra Archer’s MI placed seventh on IPL 2023 Points Table

Mumbai Indians are currently placed seventh in the latest IPL 2023 points table. The five-time champions have won three out of their last seven games, which came against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rohit Sharma and Co. have lost their last two games against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT), where the team leaked 96 and 77 runs in the last five overs respectively.

This comes amid Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability, while Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have failed to deliver with the ball.

MI will now look to return to winning ways against RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

