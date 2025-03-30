Abhishek Sharma's lazy running costs him his wicket in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad's explosive opener, Abhishek Sharma's, sluggish running between the wickets cost him dearly in the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. Vipraj Nigam, playing his second IPL game, effected a direct hit and had the left-hander short of the crease at the striker's end by a long way.

The dismissal took place in the first over of the innings as Travis Head got an edge, and the ball rolled onto the backward point region. The Aussie left-hander began running straight away and gestured for his partner to run. However, Abhishek was lazy in his stride and failed to drag his bat over the crease by the time Nigam hit the stumps. I

t was also the second successive single-figure score for SRH opener Abhishek Sharma.

Watch the clip here:

It was the SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins who won the toss and elected to bat first, citing the warm temperature in Visakhapatnam. Both sides announced changes to their eleven as the Orange Army gave a debut to Zeeshan Ansari for Simarjeet Singh.

The Capitals, meanwhile, brought in KL Rahul for Sameer Rizvi. The former had missed the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants due to the birth of his baby girl.

Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy follow Abhishek Sharma to the pavilion

Mitchell Starc has already snared two wickets. (Credits: IPL X)

The SunRisers have fallen further into trouble as Starc nipped out Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) in the same over, reducing them to 25/3.

Kishan, who had struck a blazing hundred against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, was out for a golden duck against the Super Giants. The southpaw followed it up with another low score.

Reddy, meanwhile, scored a pair of 30s in the last two games. The Capitals are coming off a thrilling one-wicket victory over the Super Giants, as Ashutosh Sharma's 31-ball unbeaten 66 helped them chase down 210 out of nowhere against Lucknow. The SunRisers beat the Royals but lost to the Super Giants.

