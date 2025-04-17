Abhishek Sharma's luck runs out as he perishes to a good low catch off Hardik Pandya's bowling in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya got the prized scalp of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Abhishek Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Mumbai on Thursday (April 17). The southpaw fell for 40 off 28 balls after cutting a short ball to the deep point fielder, where subsitute Raj Angad Bawa held on to a low catch.

The wicket was deserving reward for some excellent bowling by the MI pacers at the start of the SRH innings. The pacers' ploy to take the pace off the ball worked out superbly as the opening pair of Abhishek and Travis Head failed to get going in the Powerplay.

Take a look at the dismissal here:

SRH amassed a mere 46 runs in six overs and soon after Abhishek's dismissal, MI took further control in the match by dismissing Ishan Kishan for 2.

Hardik Pandya wins toss and bowl first; Rohit Sharma among the Impact Subs

Earlier, Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. The 31-year-old cited dew as the reason behind the decision. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma was part of the Impact Subs list, along with Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz.

Pandya admitted that MI were changing their batting order, based on the situation. He also clarified that bowling talisman Jasprit Bumrah was fully fit.

"We are going to bowl first. I think it is a lot to do with the dew, last night there was dew and always at the Wankhede it is better to bat second. Same side. Everyone knew we had to give it all and that made us close. That's (changing the batting order) depending on the situation we will do that, we back all the batters in our team. He (Bumrah) is fine. We don't need to worry about Jasprit Bumrah, if he's not fit he wouldn't have been here," Pandya said at the toss on Thursday via Cricbuzz.

Before the start of play, Rohit was felicitated by BCCI president Roger Binny with a special memento, for featuring in every edition of the IPL since its inception in 2008.

Both MI and SRH came into the match with four points in six matches, with the former above the latter on the points table on net run-rate.

