"Accha hua out ho gaya" - KL Rahul's cheeky banter with Virat Kohli goes viral after DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals keeper-batter KL Rahul hilariously expressed his gratitude that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli got out in the IPL 2025 game on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Talking casually to one another after the match, Kohli came in to imitate Rahul's 'Kantara' celebration, and the duo shared a cheeky banter.

Rahul struggled against the Royal Challengers on Sunday. However, the stylish right-handed batter had struck an unbeaten 93* against the same opposition at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to script a victory for the Capitals. After the statement win, the Karnataka-born cricketer planted the bat on the pitch authoritatively, displaying the 'Kantara' celebration.

With the RCB star ending up on the winning side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 36-year-old attempted to tease his India teammate with the same.

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals, Rahul said, as he saw Kohli imitating the 'Kantara' celebration:

"Accha hua out ho gaya" (Good that he got out)

In response, the former RCB captain stated:

"Pata hai maine kya socha tha? Match khatam karunga, yun karunga, phir tere paas aake tujhe hug karunga. Inko nahin pata na off the field kaisa hai." (You know what I thought? I'll finish the match, do the celebration and then come to hug you. They don't know how we are off the field)

The pair also had a heated conversation but it was all hunky dory once they got together after the match.

B Sai Sudharsan overtakes Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

The veteran, who had amassed 443 runs through his 51-run knock against the Capitals, became the leading run-getter of IPL 2025. However, B Sai Sudharsan has again surpassed his tally. The ongoing clash against the Rajasthan Royals saw the Gujarat Titans opener make 39 runs to get his run-scoring tally to 456 in the tournament.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old should back him to snatch the Orange Cap again due to only being 13 runs behind. The six-wicket win by RCB over the Capitals propelled them to the top of the table.

