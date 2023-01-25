"Adani vs Ambani in WPL" - Twitter reacts as BCCI announces list of 5 successful bidders for Women's Premier League

The Women's Premier League (WPL) will get underway later this year in India. The BCCI announced the names of the five team owners for the new league earlier today.
The Adani Group, which missed out on the Gujarat franchise in the men's IPL, went all out for the Ahmedabad-based team in the WPL and splurged ₹1,289 crore for the same. All the existing IPL team owners bought the tender for the women's tournament, but only three of them ended up buying a team.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, owned by Mukesh Ambani, have bought the Mumbai franchise of the WPL for ₹912.99 crore, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the Bengaluru franchise for ₹901 crore. The Delhi Capitals spent ₹810 crore to acquire the Delhi franchise of the Women's Premier League.
The fifth franchise went to Capri Global. They bought the Lucknow franchise for ₹757 crore, the lowest price among all five teams.
It has been a historic day for women's cricket. Reacting to the huge development, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter:
"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid.
"This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity," Jay Shah added.
Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see the Women's Premier League teams being sold for such high prices. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
When will Women's Premier League start?
The Women's Premier League will take place in March 2023. As per ESPNCricinfo, the likely dates for the tournament are March 3-26. An official announcement about the tournament's schedule is yet to be made.
It will be interesting to see how the five teams perform in the maiden edition of the WPL. The competition promises to revolutionize women's cricket.
