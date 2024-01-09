Afghanistan's Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi eligible for NOCs again, ACB gives "final warning" and deducts salary

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has modified its decision not to grant No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three national players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq after what it called a "thorough investigation".

The three players will now be eligible to play franchise leagues worldwide and get a central contract on the condition that they'll keep ACB's and Afghanistan's interests first.

ACB said it has ensured the players' full commitment to the national team and gave all three a "final warning" and a "specific salary deduction" as well.

"Upon the players' unconditional approach to the ACB and expressing a strong desire to represent the country again, the ACB initiated a comprehensive investigation. After evaluating the players' initial stance in light of recent developments and acknowledging the importance of their presence in the national team, the assigned committee communicated its final recommendations to the board," a statement read.

On December 25, the ACB said the three players had asked the board to be released from central contracts. It announced that to protect national interests, it would neither give them the NOCs (a crucial document for participation in franchise competitions) for two years nor renew their central contract.

The latest development doesn't guarantee them NOCs for future leagues, including the IPL. The ACB said it'd consider giving NOCs and allotting central contracts after prioritizing its own interests and assessing the players' "discipline".

"The ACB and the rules are above all of us" - Afghanistan board chairman

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said the decision to modify the sanctions was made considering their importance to the national team, adding that further cases of such "inconveniences" to the board will be treated more "strictly".

“The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success and have represented the nation to the best of their values. We hope that they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners," he said.

“The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it’s important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritize the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organization” he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders signed Mujeeb at the IPL 2024 auction, while Farooqi and Naveen were retained by the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App