IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson humorously refers to Kartik Tyagi as Brett Lee

The Indian Premier League is all about giving young Indian players a platform to shine on the big stage. Kartik Tyagi was the latest star to shine brightly on Tuesday night as he helped the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling encounter.

It's been a sorry story for PBKS with the inexplicable losses they have suffered as they failed to beat Rajasthan Royals. It seemed like it was only a matter of completing the formalities when 10 runs were needed off 15 deliveries, with Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram well-set at the crease.

Mustafizur Rahman only conceded four runs in the penultimate over, leaving four runs in the bank for Tyagi to defend in the final over. The Uttar Pradesh pacer nailed his yorkers on his first two deliveries, only conceding one run. He went on to dismiss Pooran and Hooda in the next three deliveries to seal a two-run victory.

Tyagi recorded an excellent quota of his four overs, ending up with figures of 2/29 at a very economical rate of 7.20.

In a dressing room footage uploaded by the Rajasthan Royals on Instagram, Sanju Samson jokingly addresses the match-winner (Tyagi) as former Australian pacer Brett Lee. Yashasvi Jaiswal was also full of praise for his India U-19 teammate.

Young Royals - Kartik Tyagi and Yashasvi Jaiswal impress for Rajasthan

While Kartik Tyagi stole the headlines with his Houdini act in the final over, his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal also made a key contribution to the Rajasthan Royals victory. His opening partnership alongside Evin Lewis showed enough signs that it could prove to be effective this season as they cruised to a 50-run opening stand.

While the Rajasthan Royals have enough muscle in their side, Jaiswal was particularly impressive in the manner he built his innings and played conventional cricket shots throughout.

The youngster unfortunately missed out on his maiden IPL half-century as the pressure of the landmark got to him. While that will be a learning curve for the opening batsman, his knock of 49 (his highest score in the IPL) could be a sign of the good things that are yet to come.

