Agitated Shubman Gill gets into an argument with umpire again in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill got into an argument with the umpire yet again in the IPL 2025 game. It happened against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a video that surfaced on social media, he was seen walking behind the umpire and having a heated conversation, seemingly over a DRS review not going their way.

It occurred during the 14th over of the innings following a DRS call that went against the Titans against the opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter got beaten while playing the flick, and the ball hit his right toe. The batters stole a leg-bye, but the home side decided to take a review, but lost it as ball-tracking showed umpire's call.

Watch the video here of the 25-year-old arguing with umpires, and Abhishek tries to calm him down:

The Punjab-born cricketer had got into a verbal altercation with the fourth umpire during the first innings as well over his controversial run-out, grabbing the headlines.

Shubman Gill stars with the bat as Gujarat Titans return to winning ways

Shubman Gill belted 76 off 38 deliveries. (Credits: Getty)

In the match on Friday, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and put the Titans into bat. Gill top-scored for them with 76 off 38 deliveries. His 87-run partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, in only 6.5 overs, laid the foundation for their strong total of 224/6. Jos Buttler also continued his sensational run of form with a 37-ball 64.

Chasing a steep total, the SunRisers had lost Travis Head for 20 off 16 deliveries in the fifth over of the innings. Although Abhishek Sharma kept the SunRisers on track with his half-century, the southpaw failed to find the requisite support from the remaining batters. Abhishek fell in the 15th over for a 41-ball 74. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Cummins carted some big hits in the remaining overs to propel the visitors to 186/6 in 20 overs.

The margin of defeat was still 38 runs, but the Titans had returned to winning ways after a demoralizing loss to the Rajasthan Royals. Gill and Co. are now placed second in the points table.

