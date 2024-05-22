Ahmedabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the RR vs RCB Eliminator match in IPL 2024?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, May 22. It is a knockout game and the winner will play Qualifier 2 against the SunRisers Hyderabad for a place in the final.

RCB have been on a roll in the second half of the tournament, winning six games on the trot to make it to the playoffs. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings by a fair margin to leapfrog them in NRR and finish fourth in the points table. The Royal Challengers will look to continue their momentum and keep their hopes of winning the elusive trophy alive.

RR, on the other hand, have witnessed a slump in form in the second half of the league phase. They lost the last five matches before their final group game in Guwahati was abandoned due to inclement weather. Rajasthan will have to come out all guns blazing to defeat a rejuvenated Bengaluru side.

Both teams will likely come hard against each other. Thus, a cracking contest awaits fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and they are likely to turn up in huge numbers.

Much to the relief of fans, there is no forecast for rainfall on Wednesday with no cloud cover in Ahmedabad, according to Accuweather. Thus, a full 40-over contest is on the cards.

However, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be low, hovering in the 20s.

"It will be a journey where people will say, 'wow, that RCB team was special'" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB qualifying for the playoffs

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a special journey, doing almost the unthinkable. They won six straight games to reach the playoffs, which has earned the team accolades from every corner.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is playing his last IPL season, said that they will be motivated to win the game when they land in Ahmedabad.

"When we get on that flight to Ahmedabad, we have a job to do," Karthik said in a video shared by the Bengaluru franchise. "We have it within our grasp to do something that people will remember us for many decades. It will be a journey where people will say, 'wow, that RCB team was special.'"

Do you think RCB can beat RR to keep their hope alive of winning the trophy? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback