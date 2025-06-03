Ahmedabad weather today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3, in the final of the IPL 2025. Much to the delight of the fans, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards as there is no forecast of rain in the city.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius at the start of the match. It will drop down to 30 degrees Celsius towards the closing stages.

There will be a cloud cover during the afternoon but clear skies are expected when the game kicks off at 7:30 PM (IST). However, Gujarat's famous weather expert Ambalal Patel has predicted that rain could play a spoilsport in the final.

Speaking to News 24 Kalak, the meteorologist said:

"There is a chance of rain. There will be a change in the atmosphere in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, with the possibility of some passing showers."

It is worth mentioning that the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) was played at the same venue on Sunday, June 1. The start of the match was delayed by over two hours due to rain.

IPL 2025 final will be shited to the reserve day if it is washed out on June 3

If the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad is washed out due to rain on Tuesday, it will be shifted to the reserve day. In that case, the summit clash will take place on Wednesday, June 4.

For the crucial encounter, an extra time of up to 120 minutes has been allocated to ensure that a result is possible. A minimum of five-overs-per-side contest is recruited for a result.

If the reserve day also gets washed out without a result, PBKS will be awarded the IPL 2025 trophy as they finished ahead of RCB in the points table.

The Punjab-based side finished the league stage as the table-toppers, with 19 points in 14 games at a net run rate of 0.372. While RCB too bagged identical points, they ended up second because of their net run rate of 0.301.

