AI predicts how many runs Sanju Samson will score in today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Sanju Samson has had a mixed run for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 with the bat so far. In three innings, he has scored 99 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 154.68. The right-hander began his campaign with 66 off 37 in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He was out for 13 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored 20 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Samson will be in action when RR face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5. While the seasoned batter played as an Impact Player due to a finger injury in the earlier games, he is set to resume captaincy and keeping duties from the match against Punjab. Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between PBKS and RR in Mullanpur, we asked Grok to predict Samson's score in the match.

Analyzing factors like pitch, bowling, and form, the AI chatbot made an informed guess and predicted that Samson can score around 48 runs in the match. Grok elaborated that Samson could score 40-60 runs if he bats for 30-40 balls and 20-30 runs if he ends up playing 15-20 balls. Grok added that if the keeper-batter faces 50+ balls, he could smash 70-80 or even more.

The AI chatbot further hinted that Punjab leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could pose some problems to Samson even though the RR skipper has a good record against spin. The surface in Mullanpur is expected to provide some assistance to the slower bowlers, so the right-handed batter's tussle against Chahal could be crucial.

What is Sanju Samson's record against PBKS in the IPL?

Samson has a reasonably good record against PBKS in the IPL. In 23 matches, he has notched up 738 runs at an average of 36.90 and a strike rate of 142.74, with one hundred and two half-centuries. The 30-year-old hammered a sensational 119 off 63 balls against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021. The knock, featuring 12 fours and seven sixes, went in vain as Punjab won by four runs.

The keeper-batter scored 18 off 14 balls when RR and PBKS clashed in Mullanpur last year, with Rajasthan chasing down 148 in 19.5 overs to register a three-wicket win in a close contest. Overall, Samson has the experience of 171 IPL matches in which he has scored 4,518 runs, averaging 30.73 at a strike rate of 139.27. The Kerala batter is 57 runs away from completing 7,500 in his T20 career.

