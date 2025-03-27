Aiden Markam plays a soft stroke to be dismissed for 1 by Mohammad Shami in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Aiden Markram cheaply in the IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The South African batter played a soft stroke to be dismissed for one run off four deliveries.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings. Markram drove a length ball on the up but failed to keep it on the ground. SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins, who was stationed at mid-off, took a smart catch down low. It was also the second scalp for Shami in the tournament as he got rid of Nitish Rana in the 44-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Markram endured his second failure of the tournament as he had managed only 15 runs during the game against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

Lucknow Super Giants in strong position despite Mohammed Shami's scalp

Nicholas Pooran has put LSG in front. (Credits: IPL X)

Despite the 34-year-old taking a wicket in his first over, the Super Giants are in a strong position, keeping themselves on track to chase down 191 for their first win of the tournament. Nicholas Pooran, who belted 75 against the Capitals, hammered a 18-ball half-century and stitched a blazing partnership with Mitchell Marsh, who is looking equally lethal.

However, Cummins broke the partnership by dismissing the left-hander for 70 off 26 deliveries. The Australian pacer then dismissed his compatriot Marsh for 52 runs off 31 balls.

Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Travis Head top-scored with 47, but none of the batters could cash in on their promising starts. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants with a haul of 4-0-34-4.

Lucknow were stunned by the Capitals in Visakhapatnam as they gunned down 210 despite being at 66/5 at one stage.

