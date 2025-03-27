Aiden Markam plays a soft stroke to be dismissed for 1 by Mohammad Shami in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Mar 27, 2025 22:40 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Mohammed Shami. (Image Credits: Getty)

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Aiden Markram cheaply in the IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The South African batter played a soft stroke to be dismissed for one run off four deliveries.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings. Markram drove a length ball on the up but failed to keep it on the ground. SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins, who was stationed at mid-off, took a smart catch down low. It was also the second scalp for Shami in the tournament as he got rid of Nitish Rana in the 44-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Markram endured his second failure of the tournament as he had managed only 15 runs during the game against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lucknow Super Giants in strong position despite Mohammed Shami's scalp

Nicholas Pooran has put LSG in front. (Credits: IPL X)
Nicholas Pooran has put LSG in front. (Credits: IPL X)

Despite the 34-year-old taking a wicket in his first over, the Super Giants are in a strong position, keeping themselves on track to chase down 191 for their first win of the tournament. Nicholas Pooran, who belted 75 against the Capitals, hammered a 18-ball half-century and stitched a blazing partnership with Mitchell Marsh, who is looking equally lethal.

Ad

However, Cummins broke the partnership by dismissing the left-hander for 70 off 26 deliveries. The Australian pacer then dismissed his compatriot Marsh for 52 runs off 31 balls.

Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Travis Head top-scored with 47, but none of the batters could cash in on their promising starts. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants with a haul of 4-0-34-4.

Lucknow were stunned by the Capitals in Visakhapatnam as they gunned down 210 despite being at 66/5 at one stage.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी