Ajinkya Rahane falls for 38 runs to Zeeshan Ansari while attempting a reverse-sweep in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 38 in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3. The right-handed batter tried to mix things up with a reverse sweep against leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari but could only dish out a simple catch for wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen while doing so.

Ad

Rahane had to come in early to bat yet again as Quinton de Kock departed for just one run in the second over. He showcased his intent with a series of sixes against the SRH pace attack, Even Zeeshan was taken for a boundary to kickstart the middle overs.

Rahane, however, struggled to get going after that. He tried to revive his innings with yet another six off Pat Cummins to conclude the 10th over, but he perished the next delivery that he faced.

Ad

Trending

Angkrish Raghuvanshi had scored back-to-back boundaries against the leg spinner in the 11th over, before handing Rahane the strike for the final delivery. The right-handed batter tried to unsettle the bowler even further with a premeditated sweep shot, but the ball bounced a touch more to hit the glove before lobbing up.

Have a look at the dismissal right here.

KKR were placed at 97/3 after 11 overs following Rahane's dismissal. The defending champions also lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi's wicket in the 13th over to bring two new batters in Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh.

Ad

"I’m really happy with the pitch" - Ajinkya Rahane pleased with availing some home advantage after tussle with Eden Gardens curator

Both sides have included an extra spin bowling option to their ranks, with Eden Gardens sporting a different surface than that to the one used for the season opener against RCB. After KKR's humbling loss, Rahane had asked for more help from the wicket to assist their spinners.

Ad

The defending champions included Moeen Ali as their second spinner, with Spencer Johnson making way in the playing XI. SRH also brought in spin-bowling all-rounder Kamindu Mendis into the side to complement Zeeshan Ansari in the spin department.

As of writing, KKR are placed at 113/4 after 14 overs as the hosts look to explode in the death overs to give their bowlers a defendable target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback