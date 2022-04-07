"Ajinkya Rahane has to score 600-700 runs in IPL 2022 for Test comeback" - Aakash Chopra

Cricket expert Aakash Chopra believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Ajinkya Rahane will need to bat out of his skin this season if he wants to make a comeback into India's Test side.

The likes of KL Rahul are a perfect example of how selectors can consider terrific performances in white-ball cricket while handing a Test comeback. With Rahane dropped from the Indian Test team, Chopra feels piling on the runs in the IPL could give the 33-year-old an outside chance of getting a national call-up.

In IPL 2022 so far, Rahane has scored just 72 runs in four games and Aakash Chopra believes that is just not good enough if the opener wants to make a Test comeback. Here's what the 44-year-old had to say regarding Rahane in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Ideally not, because what is the relation between IPL and Test cricket? But that's practically what happens (getting Test call-up based on IPL performance). But Ajinkya hasn't really capitalized yet. He has not been able to grab the opportunities. If he wants to make a Test comeback based on T20s, then he has to score a minimum of 600-700 runs."

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Rahane after his 44(34) in the first game, has scored 9(10), 12(11) and 7(11).



Fully expect him to score runs in the match before Finch becomes available and create a selection headache for the management. Rahane after his 44(34) in the first game, has scored 9(10), 12(11) and 7(11).Fully expect him to score runs in the match before Finch becomes available and create a selection headache for the management.

RR, PBKS, LSG and KKR will make it to the playoffs: Aakash Chopra

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra is sticking to the prediction he made before the tournament about the four teams that he thinks will make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Although he believes that anything could happen in the IPL, he reckons Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and KKR look favorites to make it to the final four. On this, Chopra stated:

"Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders - these are my four picks. But a lot of changes can happen. RCB will start looking better with Maxwell and Hazlewood. Delhi will also look better with Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Mumbai Indians are slow starters but eventually they will also look better."

It will be interesting to see how champion teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respond to a winless start to the tournament.

