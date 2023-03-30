Akash Singh replaces the injured Mukesh Choudhary in the CSK squad for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced Akash Singh as the replacement for the injured Mukesh Choudhary in their squad ahead of IPL 2023. This is the second major injury setback for CSK before the new season. They recently also roped in South African bowler Sisanda Magala for Kyle Jamieson, who failed to get fit in time.

They have now suffered another blow with Mukesh Choudhary's injury-forced absence. The Chennai franchise was initially hopeful of his recovery as he was rehabilitating at the NCA, but the wait did not bore them any fruit.

Mukesh was one of the stand-out bowlers for CSK in IPL 2022. He led the attack in the absence of Deepak Chahar and ended up as their highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

His replacement Akash Singh was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and 2021. He played his only IPL match for the Royals in IPL 2021 and conceded 39 runs from his four overs without any wickets.

IPL's official media advisory on the matter read:

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary. Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is side-lined from the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL)."

It added:

"Akash Singh, who was a part of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has thus far played 9 T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name. He joins CSK for INR 20 Lakh."

CSK's complete schedule for IPL 2023

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm.

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7:30 pm.

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

