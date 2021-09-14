RCB Blue Jersey 2021: All you need to know about RCB's new jersey and the reason behind it

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will don a special blue jersey when they step out on the field to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second leg of the IPL on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. The blue kit, which resembles the color of the PPE worn by the front line workers, will be used to pay tribute to their services during these testing times.

The kit was initially slated to be worn on May 3 during a contest between the two teams in Ahmedabad. The franchise is keen to implement a vision that could not be executed since the tournament was called off before the contest could commence.

"What's happening in our country with the spread of the COVID virus is deeply concerning. We as a franchise over the past week have had focused discussions on how we can help at the ground level and assist frontline workers in these dire times."

"RCB has identified key areas in which immediate help is required in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support and will be making a financial contribution in this regard," Kohli had said in a video released in May

Apart from making the gesture with the jersey, the franchise also plans on making a financial contribution. The kits have a message inscribed which urges people to follow safety regulations recommended by health professionals.

RCB release video of players wearing the kit

The franchise released a video of players talking about the importance of the kit. Ab de Villiers, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini and Devdutt Padikkal are seen in the video wearing the new jersey.

Usually, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wear a green jersey as part of an eco-friendly initiative, but with the battle against COVID-19 taking precedence at the moment, the team will not be wearing a green jersey this time around. In the video released on RCB's social media handles, AB de Villiers said:

"Over the years you've seen us wear a green jersey for a special environmental cause. But this year, you'll see us wearing blue jerseys, matching the colour of PPE kits that the frontline warriors are wearing throughout the pandemic."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently third in the points table behind Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Edited by Diptanil Roy