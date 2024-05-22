"An elder brother figure for us, he guides us constantly" - Venkatesh Iyer hails KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan after victory in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer praised owner Shah Rukh Khan for his influence and guidance to the players in the side after the victory against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. Chasing 160, the 29-year-old scored a breathtaking 51* off 28 deliveries to propel KKR to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

By winning in a mere 13.4 overs, KKR booked their spot in the grand finale of IPL 2024 after finishing atop the points table in the league stage. Shah Rukh Khan was at the Narendra Modi Stadium throughout the contest and even gave a lap of honor to the crowd after the game.

In a post-game interview, Venkatesh Iyer told the IPL website:

"I think it speaks volumes of the man that he is. We have seen him in the big screen, mesmerising people with his aura. But to not just be an owner of a franchise, but to be an elder brother figure for us, he guides us constantly. I think his pep talk not only lifted me, but for someone like Nitish Rana, who was dealing with an injury and to perform is a really big task. I think you will not be able to hear me now because he is here, but he is a great great franchise owner."

Shah Rukh Khan's dressing room speeches post-game, especially after defeats, have been a constant feature.

KKR have won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, with the upcoming final appearance their fourth in history.

"His presence in the team gets the zest in the team environment" - Shreyas Iyer

Expand Tweet

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer further praised Shah Rukh Khan for bringing the zest to the team environment, resulting in the players' positive attitude.

Shreyas scored an aggressive 58* off 24 balls in Qualifier 1 to make light work of the run chase against SRH.

"His presence in the team gets the zest in the team environment. The attitude and approach of the team automatically changes, I think it is the perception over here (points to head) and you see, when the boys came to the field, everyone wanted to chip in with their contribution and everyone delivered," said Iyer to the IPL.

The victory over SRH made it five straight wins for KKR, who will await their opponent between one of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and SRH for the grand finale in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback