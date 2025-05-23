Aniket Verma perishes after hitting a six off Krunal Pandya's bowling in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 23, 2025 21:41 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Krunal Pandya. (Image Credits: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya got the perfect revenge on SunRisers Hyderabad batter Aniket Verma in the IPL 2025 clash. The Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow hosted the match on Friday. The young right-handed batter perished immediately after hitting a six as the Royal Challengers got a respite after an onslaught.

Ishan Kishan had begun the over with a maximum, while Aniket followed it up with another in the third delivery of the over. The right-handed batter tried to go for another towards the leg side. However, he got a leading edge as Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a simple catch at point despite being quite close to converging with Lungi Ngidi. It also proved to be Pandya's first wicket of the innings.

Watch the dismissal here:

However, Aniket had entertained the crowd at the Ekana Stadium to no end, hammering three sixes in his nine-ball innings, scoring 26 runs.

Aniket Verma's explosive 43-run partnership pivotal in SunRisers Hyderabad setting Royal Challengers Bengaluru 232 to win

Aniket Verma. (Image Credits: Getty)
Aniket Verma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the partnership with Ishan Kishan lasted for 43 runs only in 17 deliveries before the youngster perished. It played a pivotal role in propelling their side to 231/6 in 20 overs. The toss was won by RCB captain Jitesh Sharma, who opted to bowl first.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head combined for a 54-run stand before the former perished for 34 off 17 deliveries. Head, who returned after testing negative for COVID, replaced Atharva Taide at the top but managed only 17 runs.

Kishan played a vital role as he played throughout the innings. He stayed unbeaten on 94 off 48 deliveries to set a mammoth target for the Royal Challengers. For RCB, Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets, but he didn't bowl more than a couple of overs.

Although RCB have qualified for the playoffs, they will be keen to beat the SunRisers to stay in the hunt for a top two spot.

Edited by Aditya Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications