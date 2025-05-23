Aniket Verma perishes after hitting a six off Krunal Pandya's bowling in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya got the perfect revenge on SunRisers Hyderabad batter Aniket Verma in the IPL 2025 clash. The Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow hosted the match on Friday. The young right-handed batter perished immediately after hitting a six as the Royal Challengers got a respite after an onslaught.

Ad

Ishan Kishan had begun the over with a maximum, while Aniket followed it up with another in the third delivery of the over. The right-handed batter tried to go for another towards the leg side. However, he got a leading edge as Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a simple catch at point despite being quite close to converging with Lungi Ngidi. It also proved to be Pandya's first wicket of the innings.

Watch the dismissal here:

Ad

Trending

However, Aniket had entertained the crowd at the Ekana Stadium to no end, hammering three sixes in his nine-ball innings, scoring 26 runs.

Aniket Verma's explosive 43-run partnership pivotal in SunRisers Hyderabad setting Royal Challengers Bengaluru 232 to win

Aniket Verma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the partnership with Ishan Kishan lasted for 43 runs only in 17 deliveries before the youngster perished. It played a pivotal role in propelling their side to 231/6 in 20 overs. The toss was won by RCB captain Jitesh Sharma, who opted to bowl first.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head combined for a 54-run stand before the former perished for 34 off 17 deliveries. Head, who returned after testing negative for COVID, replaced Atharva Taide at the top but managed only 17 runs.

Kishan played a vital role as he played throughout the innings. He stayed unbeaten on 94 off 48 deliveries to set a mammoth target for the Royal Challengers. For RCB, Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets, but he didn't bowl more than a couple of overs.

Although RCB have qualified for the playoffs, they will be keen to beat the SunRisers to stay in the hunt for a top two spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More