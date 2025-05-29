Anushka Sharma cheers on as Virat Kohli opens his account with boundary in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was overjoyed and cheered as the former opened his account with a boundary against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match on Thursday in Mullanpur. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the right-handed batter played a picture-perfect pull shot.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh took the new ball as PBKS tried to defend their 101-run total. Phil Salt took a single off the first delivery and gave the strike to Kohli, who put away a bouncer from Arshdeep to the boundary over mid-wicket.

Watch the video and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's reaction here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former RCB skipper needed 78 runs to become the Orange Cap holder but managed only 12 runs before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, who drew a nick from Kohli through to the keeper.

RCB bowlers demolish Punjab Kings' batting line-up after opting to field first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the toss falling in favour of the Royal Challengers in Mullanpur, the returning Rajat Patidar elected to field first. Both sides made one change each, with RCB drafting in Josh Hazlewood for Nuwan Thushara. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings drafted in all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for left-arm seamer Marco Jansen, who returned home for the World Test Championship (WTC) final preparations.

Ad

Punjab suffered a horrendous top-order collapse, notably losing four wickets in the powerplay. The returning Hazlewood struck in his first over to get the better of Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer and finished with sensational figures of 3.1-0-21-3. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma also took three wickets, while Yash Dayal picked up two. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd ended up with one apiece.

With PBKS getting bowled out for 101 in an innings that lasted only 14.1 overs, Bengaluru inevitably started as firm favourites after the mid-innings break. A win for RCB will take them directly to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More