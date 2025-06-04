Anushka Sharma jumps joyously in the stands after RCB's win vs PBKS in IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, was spotted jumping joyously in the stands after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3. As a result, RCB ended their 18-year drought by lifting their first IPL trophy.

Anushka Sharma was in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the final, cheering enthusiastically for the RCB team. Sharma was elated after the last ball of the match following the Royal Challengers' victory. She celebrated the triumphant moment by jumping joyfully and hugging her friend while sporting a radiant smile.

"Something you can’t explain in words"- Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's support to him over the years after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Speaking to broadcasters after the IPL 2025 final, Virat Kohli shed light on the support of his wife, Anushka Sharma, over the years and expressed gratitude. He said:

"So it’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words."

"Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well," Kohli continued.

Virat Kohli was the leading scorer for RCB on the big night with a sensible 43(35) on a sluggish track, taking his side to 190 in the first innings. Krunal Pandya (2/17) then bowled a sensational spell to help the Bengaluru franchise defend the target against PBKS. Krunal was later adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance in the second innings.

Kohli ended the season as the third-highest run-getter with 657 runs across 15 games at an average of 54.75, including eight half-centuries.

