"Are you working black magic?" - RCB legend's hilarious response as he supports team in Bengaluru amid IPL 2025 match vs KKR [Watch]

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Chris Gayle hilariously responded to seemingly a fan who asked him if he is supporting them. The Jamaican, who was wearing the RCB jersey and sitting in a club in Bengaluru, quipped, asking if he was spying on the former cricketer.

Gayle was part of the decorated franchise from 2011 to 2017 and notably joined it as a replacement player. However, the left-handed batter became a part of a destructive batting trio, involving Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. With 3420 runs in 91 IPL matches for the franchise, he is their third-highest run-getter and maintained a strike rate of 154.40 with five centuries. He also won the Orange Cap in two consecutive editions (2011 and 2012) with 618 and 608 runs, respectively.

In the video shared by Gayle himself on Instagram, a man, seemingly a fan, asked:

"Mr. Gayle, are you supporting RCB?"

The 45-year-old responded:

"How did you know that? Are you working black magic? Jeez"

Gayle last played in the IPL in the 2021 edition for the Punjab Kings and started his career in the tournament with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although the veteran hasn't played for the West Indies since 2021 either, he hasn't officially announced his retirement.

RCB close to reaching the playoffs in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based franchise are quite close to reaching the playoffs. They are second in the points table with eight wins and three losses in 11 matches. They have notably won all their away matches, including at the Eden Gardens, Chepauk, and the Wankhede Stadium.

Although Bengaluru lost their first three home fixtures, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A lot rode on their former captain Virat Kohli, who has lived up to the expectations. He's scored 505 runs in 11 games at 63.12 alongside seven half-centuries. RCB is also one of the few franchises yet to win the title.

