Asghar Afghan rates Virat Kohli as better IPL captain than Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer but not better than RR legend [Exclusive]

Afghanistan Pathans captain Asghar Afghan recently participated in a 'This or That' game featuring IPL skippers, where he had to pick one of two names given to him.

Ad

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League 2025, Afghanistan Pathans skipper Asghar Afghan compared IPL captains. While Afghan never played in IPL, he has a great record as Afghanistan's T20I captain.

The game started with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Afghan went with Virat and continued to pick the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star over Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Adam Gilchrist and Faf du Plessis. However, when Afghan was asked to choose between Kohli and Rajasthan Royals legend Shane Warne, he went with the latter.

Ad

Trending

Afghan then picked Pat Cummins over Warne, but ditched Cummins for Rohit Sharma. Eventually, when asked to pick between Rohit and MS Dhoni, Afghan replied:

"Dhoni is forever."

Asghar Afghan forms his perfect batter ft. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting

During the same chat, Asghar Afghan was asked to form the perfect batter by naming a player for each shot given to him. For a straight drive, Afghan chose Sachin Tendulkar. He went with Ricky Ponting for the pull shot.

Ad

For defense, he picked Rahul Dravid, while for sweep and reverse sweep, he selected Younis Khan and AB de Villiers, respectively. Unsurprisingly, Afghan named Sri Lankan Lions opener TM Dilshan as the batter for the 'scoop shot'.

When asked to name the best spin batter, Afghan picked Inzamam-ul-Haq, while for the best pace hitter, he named Rohit Sharma. Afghan was also asked to name the batter who had his own aura and instilled fear in the minds of the bowlers.

Ad

"I'd say Chris Gayle. We were afraid of him. He batted in a unique way. He had his own style. I think Chris Gayle was quite dangerous," Asghar Afghan replied.

Asghar recently captained the Afghanistan Pathans team in Asian Legends League. His team made it to the Eliminator, where they lost to the Sri Lankan Lions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️