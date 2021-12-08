"Jeez, you’re a bit harsh on me" - Shane Warne reveals phone call from Steve Smith after his vice-captaincy criticism

Shane Warne has revealed he received a call from Steve Smith to discuss his public disapproval and criticism of the right-handed batter getting Australia's vice-captaincy for the Ashes 2021. Warne said they "talked it out" after Smith found his words 'harsh', saying they both have respect for each other's opinions.

Shane Warne had skewered Steve Smith's appointment by arguing that his "second chance" after the ball-tampering scandal was to represent Australia again. The former leg-spinner felt Smith didn't deserve the Test vice-captaincy. Warne had even slammed Cricket Australia (CA), saying how they might as well "throw the code of conduct out the window".

Speaking on Fox Cricket after Day 1 of the first Ashes 2021 Test at the Gabba, Shane Warne said Steve Smith acknowledged his opinion and admitted that others might share it too. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“I spoke to Steve Smith. He messaged me and said, ‘Jeez, you’re a bit harsh on me aren’t you’ and we talked it out. That’s what respect does. Just because someone doesn’t like your opinion doesn’t mean you have to get nasty and personal about it. Everyone’s allowed to have their opinion."

Shane Warne added:

"I was happy Steve Smith contacted me because I consider him a friend. We’ve worked together at the Rajasthan Royals, I used to work with him when he was bowling, was he a leg-spinner a long-time ago? So we’ve got a respect for each other and it was nice of him to actually ring me and say, ‘Mate, why did you think that?' I told him my point of view and he said, ‘I understand it and I’m sure a lot of people have that point of view too.’"

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Not like he ever stops thinking about batting but Steve Smith is already shadow practicing his leaves in the slip cordon #Ashes Not like he ever stops thinking about batting but Steve Smith is already shadow practicing his leaves in the slip cordon #Ashes https://t.co/05mm3lO11l

Steve Smith's official return to Australia's leadership group couldn't have gone any better. New skipper Pat Cummins was brilliant with his fielding and bowling tactics, helping the hosts bundle out England for a mere 147. Cummins didn't look too fazed by the new onus and even registered a brilliant five-wicket haul (5/38).

"I respect it, I just don’t agree with it" - Shane Warne divulge more details on Steve Smith chat

Shane Warne further disclosed that after he and Steve Smith had shared their opinions, they respectfully agreed to disagree on the subject. The 52-year-old said:

"Like he said to me, he said ‘Mate, you’ve been in the game for 30-odd years, you’ve earned the right to have your opinion and I respect it, I just don’t agree with it.’ And that’s OK, I Just think there’s been too much if you have a different opinion.”

The first day of the Gabba Test was cut short after England's innings due to rain and bad light. Steve Smith is likely to make his batting return in the longest format in almost a year when play resumes tomorrow at 5:30 IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar