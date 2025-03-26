"Ashes call incoming" - Fans react to Moeen Ali's slow knock in RR vs KKR match of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali had an underwhelming outing with the bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. He opened the batting for KKR in the absence of Sunil Narine, who missed the match due to illness.

With KKR chasing a 152-run target on a sluggish wicket, Ali struggled to get going, scoring just five runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 41.67. The southpaw's misery ended when he was run out in the seventh over.

Several fans trolled the 37-year-old for his poor knock. Here are some of the top reactions:

"What was Moeen Ali doing? Got run out after playing a slow knock," remarked a fan.

"Shocking innings from Moeen Ali - 5(12) in PP - when you saw how tough the wicket got as the ball got older. This is a surface you had to be ahead of the RR in the PP IMO. Not enough risk taken," commented a fan.

"Moeen Ali the batter degrades IPL's quality," wrote a fan.

"Ashes call incoming for Moeen Ali from Ben Stokes," joked a fan.

"Moeen Ali did a huge favour for KKR by running himself out," posted another.

"No way Moeen Ali turned the powerplay into a gardening session and walked back to admire his work from the pavilion," chimed in yet another.

While Ali had a tough time in the middle, his opening partner, Quintin de Kock, looked in wonderful touch and did all the heavy lifting in the 41-run stand.

Moeen Ali bowled an impressive bowling spell in RR vs KKR clash of IPL 2025

Moeen Ali did a commendable job with the ball for KKR in the contest. He struck for the first time by sending back the well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ninth over. The opener scored 29 runs off 24 balls before being caught by Harshit Rana at long-on.

He took another crucial wicket in the game, dismissing Nitsh Rana in the 11th over. The batter was undone by the turn and the ball ended up hitting the middle-stump. Ali finished with figures of 4-0-23-2.

Apart from Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora also claimed two wickets each. Spencer Johnson finished with a solitary scalp. KKR's tidy bowling restricted RR to 151/9 in 20 overs.

