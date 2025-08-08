"Ashwin has played there earlier too" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson potentially moving to CSK if released by RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be one of the franchises keen to acquire Sanju Samson if the Rajasthan Royals (RR) release their skipper. He pointed out that CSK could potentially trade Ravichandran Ashwin to RR in such a scenario, highlighting that the off-spinner has played for the Jaipur-based franchise previously.

Samson has reportedly asked RR to release him before the IPL 2026 auction. A CSK official has previously expressed the franchise's interest in acquiring the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might be the most interested in acquiring Samson. He also reckoned that CSK could be the second-most keen franchise.

"The second team that comes to my mind is CSK. Chennai will be keen. Chennai have to now look beyond MS Dhoni. I am not saying whether Dhoni will play this year or not. They have brought Urvil Patel, but Urvil Patel is not going to be that CSK's brand. If someone comes in place of MS Dhoni, it has to be a big name," Chopra reasoned (5:45).

"They can release Ashwin. It could be Ashwin plus some money because Rajasthan need a spinner. Ashwin has played there earlier too. I had floated Jaddu's (Ravindra Jadeja) name earlier once, but I don't think they are going to release him," he added.

Aakash Chopra opined that CSK would have been interested in either Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant as MS Dhoni's long-term replacement. While reckoning that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are unlikely to release Pant, he added that the five-time champions will be extremely eager to acquire Samson in such a scenario.

"They can't stop Jonny Bairstow" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' potential interest in acquiring Sanju Samson

The Mumbai Indians acquired Jonny Bairstow as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) might be the third franchise interested in acquiring Sanju Samson.

"The third team I am thinking of is slightly outside the box. That is the Mumbai Indians. They have Ryan Rickelton, a left-handed opening batter, but he is overseas. Ultimately, you get stuck. When he left, you had to bring in Jonny Bairstow, and they can't stop Jonny Bairstow," he reasoned.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Samson's acquisition could change MI's dynamics.

"He (Bairstow) came after the break, so he will have to be released. He is not available for them to keep. Rohit Sharma opens with Ryan Rickelton. The team is good, but if you want to make it stronger, you will want to take Sanju. If you get Sanju, suddenly, you can change the dynamics a bit more," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians resolved their long-term captaincy issues by acquiring Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans (GT). He added that the five-time champions would have a ready replacement for Rohit Sharma, whenever the opener bids adieu to the IPL, if they onboard Sanju Samson.

