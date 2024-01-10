“Ask elder brother Dhoni only” – Ravichandran Ashwin reacts cheekily to a fan asking ‘When do we see you in yellow?’

Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday (January 10) reacted cheekily to a fan asking him when he will play for Chennai Super Kings once again.

The star off-spinner said that he should ask that question to CSK captain MS Dhoni instead. The response came as the 37-year-old shared a picture of himself at Madras Cricket Club, where he began his journey as a professional cricketer.

Ashwin captioned the Instagram post:

“Where I came from”

A user replied:

“When do we see you in yellow”

Ashwin replied (as translated from Tamil):

“Should ask annan (elder brother) Dhoni only.”

Ravichandran Ashwin's response to random Instagram user

For the unversed, Ashwin played for CSK from 2008 to 2015. He bagged 90 wickets in 97 games at an economy rate of 6.46. His exploits for the Super Kings helped him earn a place in Team India before proving his mettle on the international scene.

Since then, Ashwin has played for Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. He was retained by the Jaipur-based RR ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

“Not a captain, he is a director” – Ravichandran Ashwin on MS Dhoni

Ravichandran Ashwin recently lauded MS Dhoni by labeling him a successful movie director by taking the example of Suresh Raina. He said on his YouTube channel:

"Dhoni is not a captain. He is a director. He is actually a very, very good movie director like he is a director for the game. What does a movie director do? He picks characters, and he picks the exact cast for that character.”

Ashwin added:

“So, I think Dhoni, in his head, he picks a character, he knows where the character fits, who is the person for the character and gives that person the exact situation to play his role to the tee. That's what I think he did with Suresh Raina (in the 2011 ODI World Cup).”

On the professional front, Ashwin will next be in action against England in a five-match Test series, which starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.

