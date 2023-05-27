Athiya Shetty breaks silence after reports of KL Rahul being spotted at an adult-themed nightclub in the UK

KL Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty, has come up with a straightforward reply after reports surfaced that the cricketer attended an adult-themed nightclub in London on Friday, May 26.

The Bollywood actress requested the netizens to provide them some personal space because she thinks they only went to a 'regular place'. She further asked the media not to take things out of context and check their facts in the first place.

In a statement on Instagram, Athiya Shetty wrote:

“I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I, and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love.”

For the uninitiated, several Twitter users claimed that KL Rahul attended a strip club last night. Fans on Twitter sounded disgusted and even trolled the cricketer for going to the club.

KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final, undergoes successful surgery

On the professional front, KL Rahul recently underwent thigh surgery on May 9 in London after being ruled out of IPL 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship final. It's slated to take place between India and Australia at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper suffered the injury while fielding against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 1.

In Rahul’s absence, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named his replacement.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently spending quality time with his better half in England, as confirmed by the couple's latest Instagram snaps.

The 31-year-old will return to Bangalore for his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Karnataka batter is likely to regain his full fitness ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

