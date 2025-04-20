Avesh Khan shatters Yashasvi Jaiswal's middle stump at crucial juncture in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan produced the perfect yorker to shatter Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's middle stump in the high-octane IPL 2025 clash at Jaipur on April 19. Chasing 181 for victory, RR were cruising at 156/2 in 17 overs, with Jaiswal batting on 74 from 51 deliveries.

Ad

However, with the first ball of the 18th over, Avesh sent Jaiswal's middle stump cartwheeling with a pinpoint yorker to reopen victory hopes for LSG. The left-hander made room and exposed all three stumps only to see the middle pole knocked over by Avesh's yorker. The pacer had struggled until that moment with woeful figures of 0/26 in two overs.

Here is the clip of Avesh's magical delivery to send a well-set Jaiswal packing:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaiswal's dismissal turned the game on its head as LSG stole victory from the jaws of defeat by two runs. Following the Jaiswal wicket, Avesh removed RR skipper Riyan Parag in the final ball of the same over.

The 28-year-old continued displaying nerves of steel by bowling a sensational final over of the innings. With RR needing only nine, Avesh conceded no boundaries and kept nailing the yorkers to ensure LSG pulled off a thrilling victory.

Ad

He finished with outstanding figures of 3/37 in four overs, earning him the Player of the Match award.

"Don't want to become Mitchell Starc" - Avesh Khan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Avesh Khan's final over heroics were a repeat of what Australian pacer Mitchell Starc did for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against RR earlier in the week. RR similarly needed nine off the last over, but Starc conceded only eight to take the game to a Super Over.

He then bowled the Super Over and gave away only 11 runs as DC stole a win from a losing position.

Talking to the broadcasters after the RR-LSG clash, Avesh said (Via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"I don't want to become Mitchell Starc, I just want to become a good Avesh Khan. Yorker is my strength and I try to execute it. I don't bowl looking at the scorecard. Just 4 were needed, there were a few doubts in my mind, one outside or inside edge could go for a boundary. I told myself to bowl a yorker on middle-leg. I think about the team. We won this."

Ad

Avesh has had a mediocre IPL 2025 season thus far, with only eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.32 and an economy of 9.84.

Nevertheless, his brilliance helped LSG climb to fourth on the points table with a fifth win in eight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More