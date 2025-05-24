"Avoid Mumbai a little" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's potential IPL 2025 Eliminator clash vs MI after loss vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be wary of facing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. He pointed out that Hardik Pandya and company are on a roll, and the three-time runners-up would want to avoid facing them before the final.

Ad

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat RCB by 42 runs in Match 65 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The result meant that the Bengaluru-based franchise slipped to the third spot on the points table and would face MI, who are currently fourth in the standings, in the Eliminator if the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) win their remaining league games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that RCB need to finish in the top two after the IPL 2025 league phase to avoid playing MI in the Eliminator.

Ad

Trending

"The top-two story is very important. Whoever finishes in the top two gets two chances. When I look at it from Bengaluru's point of view, if you finish at No. 3 or No. 4, you will have Mumbai Indians against you in the Eliminator, and you need to be wary of the Mumbai Indians at this moment," Chopra said (2:35).

Ad

"Since I want RCB to do well and move forward, avoid Mumbai a little. It's okay if you meet them in the final, but you need to avoid them a little before that because they have become a dangerous team. You beat them at their home for sure, but that was a different Mumbai. They are a very different Mumbai at the moment," he added.

Ad

Ad

RCB beat MI by 12 runs in the two sides' only IPL 2025 league phase clash in Mumbai on April 7. However, the five-time champions have won seven of their last eight games to book a spot in the playoffs.

"You have conceded 200 runs twice in the last 2 matches" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's issues after IPL 2025 loss vs SRH

RCB have missed Josh Hazlewood's services in their last couple of games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on RCB's issues after their loss to SRH, Aakash Chopra opined that Josh Hazlewood's absence has considerably weakened their bowling attack.

Ad

"The problems have mounted. You have conceded 200 runs twice in the last two matches. What you have done only thrice in the entire season, you have done it twice in the last two matches. What has changed? One guy has changed, and his name is Josh Hazlewood. He hasn't come, and suddenly the bowling's stature has gone down," he said (3:55) in the same video.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rajat Patidar and company might be hit hard due to Tim David's potential unavailability for the remaining games.

"The second thing that has gone wrong is Tim David injuring his hamstring. He was stumbling and walking with great difficulty. He came to bat for sure, but he could hardly bat. There is no replacement for Tim David in the entire IPL. Tim David getting injured in his leg and stumbling is not good for your campaign," Chopra observed.

Ad

Chopra added that RCB's batting has also been compromised due to Devdutt Padikkal getting ruled out of IPL 2025.

"Last but not the least, you will also miss Devdutt Padikkal, as things had fallen in place. Mayank Agarwal came in his place and scored 10-odd runs. He was playing decently, but you will miss Devdutt Padikkal because things go differently when there is a left-hander in the middle. So a lot of things have gone awry," he elaborated.

Mayank Agarwal played at No. 3 in RCB's IPL 2025 clash against SRH in Devdutt Padikkal's absence. The right-handed batter consumed 10 deliveries for 11 runs after an 80-run opening partnership in just seven overs between Phil Salt (62 off 32) and Virat Kohli (43 off 25), a knock which potentially stalled the innings' momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More