“Back to where it all started” - Sam Curran, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes react after bagging massive deals at IPL 2023 auction

Cricketers who have bagged massive deals at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction are sharing their elated reactions through social media. England trio of Harry Brook, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and India’s Mayank Agarwal are among those who have opened up after being picked at impressive prices at the IPL mini-auction.

England all-rounder Curran has created history, becoming the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL. He was picked up by his former franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping ₹18.25 crore.

Responding to a tweet by PBKS, welcoming back the versatile England cricketer, Curran wrote:

“Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it 🦁.”

The 24-year-old, who was Player of the Tournament as well as Player of the Final in the T20 World Cup in Australia, represented the Punjab-based franchise in 2019. He was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the next two editions. He did not feature in the 2022 season as he was battling some fitness issues.

England batter Harry Brook, who was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹13.25 crore, stated that he is very excited to join the franchise. In a video message shared on SRH’s official Twitter handle, the 23-year-old said:

“Hi Orange Army. I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity to come to the IPL this year. I am really looking forward to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I have heard the atmosphere is unbelievable. One of the best grounds in the comp (competition). So, I am really excited for us to be back to Uppal.”

Brook was the star performer with the bat as England hammered Pakistan 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series. He smashed 468 runs in five innings at an average of 93.60 with three hundreds.

Another England star, Test skipper Ben Stokes, was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2023 auction for ₹16.25 crore. The ace all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle and shared a post with only yellow color after his association with one of IPL’s most successful franchises was confirmed.

Stokes was earlier part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. He was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to injury after just one game and did not feature in the 2022 edition.

Former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal, who was bought SRH at the auction for ₹8.25 crore, commented:

“I am super excited and delighted to be part of the Sunrisers. Looking forward to working with the team management, all the players and making a lifetime of memories."

Agarwal was released by PBKS after a poor IPL 2022 season during which he scored only 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹17.50 crore, was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia:

“I’m pinching myself that this has all happened. It’s such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the IPL and it’s going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can’t wait to get there next year.”

Green came into prominence after smashing two half-centuries in super quick time during Australia’s T20I tour of India ahead of the World Cup.

Top buys at the IPL 2023 auction so far

Sam Curran (₹18.50 crore) - PBKS

Cameron Green (₹17.50 crore) - MI

Ben Stokes (₹16.25 crore) - CSK

Nicholas Pooran (₹16 crore) – LSG

Harry Brook (₹13.25 crore) - SRH

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes