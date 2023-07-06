"Bad days build better days" - Nitish Rana shares cryptic quote after being ignored by selectors for West Indies T20Is

Indian batter Nitish Rana failed to make the cut in the Men in Blue's squad for the forthcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, scheduled to begin in Trinidad on August 3.

While the likes of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal earned maiden T20I call-ups, there was no place for Rana. The southpaw took to his social media handles following the announcement of the squad to share a cryptic quote.

The quote read:

"Bad days build better days."

Nitish Rana has featured in two T20Is and one ODI. He was picked for India's tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. However, he was dropped from the white-ball squads after failing to impress.

Nitish Rana was one of the top performers with the bat for KKR in IPL 2023

With regular skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) due to a back injury, Nitish Rana was appointed as the stand-in captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The aggressive batter played some impactful knocks for his side, smashing three half-centuries. With 413 runs from 14 outings at an average of 31.76, Rana was the second-highest run-getter for Kolkata.

The 29-year-old has a decent record to his name in T20 cricket. Rana has aggregated 4275 runs from 164 innings at an average of 29.08. He has hit one century and 28 fifties and has a strike rate of 136.71 in the format. Furthermore, he has also bagged 43 wickets in 63 innings at an economy rate of 7.10.

The Kolkata-based side performed underwhelmingly, managing to win just six of their 14 league matches. KKR failed to qualify for the all-important playoffs, finishing seventh in the points table.

India's squad for five-match T20I series vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes