"Bahut maara be" - Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal feature in a fun video after RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in a fun video after the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 18. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the encounter. Jaiswal was up against Arshdeep during the opening over of the second innings of the contest.

It proved to be a one-sided duel between the two Indian international players as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 22 runs in the over with the help of four fours and a six against Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer could not recover after a poor start as he went on to concede 60 runs in his four-over spell.

After the match, Arshdeep Singh shared a hilarious clip on his official Instagram handle, making fun of his expensive spell along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who targeted him in the first over. Singh said:

"Bahut maara be dhaaga hi khol diya." (You hit soo much)

Jaiswal then replied:

"Meine bola tha isko ek din isko boht maarunga." (I told him I would hit him so much one day)

You can watch the video below:

Harpreet Brar's spell helps PBKS edge out RR by 10 runs in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

After opting to bat, PBKS reached a daunting total of 219 for five in 20 overs, with the help of contributions from Nehal Wadhera (70), Shashank Singh (59*), Shreyas Iyer (30), and Azmatullah Omarzai (21*). RR then started positively with a blazing 76-run partnership from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40).

Harpreet Brar broke the threatening stand in the fifth over by dismissing Suryavanshi. He then continued in the same vein, picking up two more wickets and conceding only 22 runs in a four-over spell to help PBKS earn a narrow 10-run victory.

Brar received the Player of the Match award for his game-defining spell at the post-match presentation. Reflecting on his bowling performance, Harpreet said:

"I feel great about this performance and this award! I want to dedicate this award to my wife! I think that left-arm spinners can bowl to left-hand batters and get them out. If the preparation and presence of mind are good, it's definitely possible. I have worked with Sunil Joshi sir for a long time, and learnt a lot from him. And then, to get to bowl with Chahal paaji has been a golden opportunity! I always look forward these moments!"

PBKS, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have advanced to the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday.

