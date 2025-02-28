"Ban Smriti from W cricket" - Top 10 funny memes after RCB's dismal loss vs GG in WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the 12th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday (February 27) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, both teams' positions remained unchanged in the points table as RCB occupy the third spot, while GG are still at the bottom.

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored a respectable total of 125/7 in the first innings on the back of contributions from Kanika Ahuja (33), Raghvi Bist (22), and Georgia Wareham (20*). Their star player, Ellyse Perry, endured a rare failure with the bat, getting out for a duck for the first time in WPL. Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar picked up two wickets each for GG in the bowling department.

In reply, Ashleigh Gardner (58) hit a blazing half-century to lead from the front and chase down 126 comfortably in 16.3 overs. Phoebe Litchfield supported her with a cameo of 30* (21) as GG picked up their second win of WPL 2025 in five games.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided match between the two teams on Thursday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Credit goes to the bowlers"- GG captain Ashleigh Gardner after win vs RCB in WPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner reflected on the win against RCB, saying:

"Over the last couple of games we have not batted as would have liked to but credit goes to the bowlers, particularly TK (Tanuja), Kashwee and it is nice to chase such a low score, you can get into your innings and play your shots. We should have won the first game but that is cricket, people can outplay you. We quietened the crowd, that's what people want to do when they get here. It is the trend of WPL at the moment (chasing)."

She added:

"It is nice to not have a lot of dew. The wickets has shown it has had quite a lot in it. In the game against Delhi Capitals, it was a green wicket and it moved around a lot. We spoke about getting better with the bat, we just lost one in the powerplay even though we were not going at tens. Pleased to see the batters go about their job. Bowlers are doing a fantastic job, we want to keep putting points on the board."

DC and MI will lock horns in the 13th match of WPL 2025 on Friday (February 28) at the same venue.

